Strong year ahead for Irish tourism as North American visitors continue to grow revenue

By Breda Graham

Digital Journalist

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 04:59 PM

Tourism Ireland aims to surpass the performance of 2019 and to grow revenue from North American visitors by 4% in 2020.

The marketing body has set its sights on continuing to prioritise North America as a market which offers a strong return on investment with €1.96 billion expected to be generated by 2.13 million visitors in the coming year.

It comes as Tourism Ireland launched its marketing plans for 2020 at an event in New York yesterday.

As part of its global campaign, Tourism Ireland's television advert ‘Fill Your Heart With Ireland’, which features some of our less-visited attractions and locations such as Trim Castle and the Waterford Greenway, is being run on American TV networks.

The ad is airing around popular programmes such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Big Bang Theory which attract a large viewership in the US and is expected to target a culturally curious audience.

Galway 2020 was also showcased at the launch, reminding those in attendance that the city is European Capital of Culture this year.

Speaking at the launch in New York, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said:

“In 2019, we welcomed over two million North American visitors to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of around €1.89 billion for the economy.

"Looking to the year ahead, we are confident that our strategy will deliver further growth. We are placing a strong focus on spreading overseas tourism business more evenly around the entire island and encouraging more people to visit in the off-season.

"We look forward to welcoming more of our great friends from North America this year and in the years to come.”

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America and Australia, said:

We have a very clear focus for the year ahead and that is to deliver a +4% increase in visitor numbers and +4% increase in revenue from North America.

"We will achieve this by working in close collaboration with our Irish and American tourism partners and by rolling out an extensive programme of high impact campaigns and promotions which will target those consumers with greatest potential to travel to the island of Ireland.”

