Six-month mortgage breaks being considered as Covid-19 crisis continues

Over 45,000 three-month mortgage breaks have been granted or are close to completion.
The number is believed to be an under-estimation though as reports are still due back from credit service firms and non-bank lenders.
The Banking and Payments Federation is also in talks with the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) over measures they may have to take in the future.
CEO Brian Hayes says six-month breaks are being negotiated.
"We are in discussions with the regulator at the Central Bank of Ireland at the moment," said Mr Hayes.
"Across the European Union banking business model, six-month breaks have been proposed.
"We said initially it would be three months and then a review. We are working with the CBI right now to looking at another three months for those affected customers."