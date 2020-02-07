Shaping the future of Transatlantic trade

Conor Neylan, head of advocacy and communications, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, looks ahead to AmCham Transatlantic Conference 2020 on Thursday, March 5, in Croke Park, which will bring together the leading voices of the Transatlantic business relationship.

President Kennedy's visit to Ireland in June 1963 and the return visit by Taoiseach Lemass to the US in October 1963 marked a seismic shift in the US-Ireland relationship and Ireland’s international trading relationships.

The decade ahead represents considerable geopolitical change for Ireland. This starts in 2020 with elections, Brexit, potential global trade negotiations and technological change, all of which will shape the US-Ireland Business Relationship.

Moving forward, Ireland is well-positioned to deal with the challenges. As the gateway to Europe for many US businesses, it is in prime position to excel. But what opportunities should Ireland seize, and what risks should we be alert to?

On March 5 in Croke Park, the leadership of US multinationals, Irish companies with operations in the US and key stakeholders will explore these fundamental themes and questions. As part of the agenda, delegates will get a unique perspective from Brussels, Washington DC and Wall Street.

Guest speakers at American Chamber Ireland's Transatlantic Conference 2020: Wall Street economist Joe Quinlan, astrophysicist and director of US National Science Foundation Dr France Cordova; EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and tech advocate Jason Oxman.

Eminent guest speakers

With the UK set to negotiate a new trade deal with the EU and EU-US trade talks likely to progress, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will share his thoughts at the Conference.

It will also mark the official launch of the 2020 US-Ireland Business Report. Inside, eminent Wall Street Economist and leading voice on Transatlantic trade Joseph Quinlan will present his analysis of the state of play for transatlantic trade relations. The conference will also include voices like Secretary-General of the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Dr Orlaigh Quinn and Head of Facebook Ireland and AmCham Vice President Garth Lambe among others to reflect on his findings.

As part of the programme, AmCham will host a special segment called ‘The Ambassadors’ Perspectives’. Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall will share his thoughts on the current relationship while US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward F Crawford will provide his the perspective from the US administration and reflect on his interactions with the US business community in Ireland since his appointment by President Trump.

Kennedy-Lemass Medal

The key theme of Research, Development and Innovation will play a central role throughout the day as Ireland looks to remain ahead of the curve with an eye on futureproofing our economy.

Leading voice in science

One of the most influential voices in science, engineering and education will share her insights on futuristic trends — The Honorable France A. Córdova.

Córdova is an astrophysicist and the 14th director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF). She was nominated by President Obama in 2013 having previously served as NASA’s Chief Scientist.

Among her many accomplishments, Córdova was the youngest person and first woman to serve as NASA’s chief scientist and was awarded the agency’s highest honour, the Distinguished Service Medal.

At the conference Dr. Córdova will be presented with AmCham’s Kennedy Lemass Medal. This Award honours US leaders of Irish heritage who have helped to strengthen the Irish-US relationship. It is given in recognition of the visit by President Kennedy to Ireland in June 1963 and the return visit by Taoiseach Lemass to the US in October 1963. These visits symbolized a seismic shift in the US-Ireland relationship and Ireland’s international trading relationships. Dr. Córdova, with family on her mother’s side from Co. Clare, has fostered strong linkages with the science community in Ireland throughout her time.

This has led to strong collaboration with Science Foundation Ireland.

After her key note address, the Head of Science Foundation Ireland, Professor Mark Ferguson will debate some of the key innovation trends such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Industry 4.0 with Ken Moore, Head of Mastercard Labs, Ann-Marie Holmes, VP of Intel and Cliona Murphy, VP for R&D at PepsiCo.

The Digital Debate

One of the greatest challenges for regulators and society is finding the balance between the pace of change on innovation and regulation in a data driven world. This is a theme which influential tech advocate Jason Oxman will explore in detail during his keynote address. Oxman is CEO and President of the Information Technology Council (ITI). The ITI is the global voice of the tech sector and represents 70 of the world most innovative companies.

Mr Oxman has over 20 years’ experience as a globally recognised leader in technology advocacy. Prior to joining the ITI, Mr Oxman served as CEO of ETA, the international trade association of the payments technology industry, for seven years. In that role, Mr Oxman led ETA and its 500 global financial and technology member companies through unprecedented industry transformations and served as the voice of the industry before policymakers around the world.

Mr Oxman will be later joined by leading CTOs (Chief Technology Officers) and Dale Sunderland, Deputy Commissioner for Data Protection in Ireland to frame the global digital debate in the context of Ireland.

The Transatlantic Conference will start with an AmCham Board perspective delivered by 2020 President and Head of JP Morgan Ireland, Carin Bryans. The event is kindly sponsored by Matheson and Aer Lingus.

For more information on the Transatlantic Conference visit:

www.amcham-transatlanticconference.com.