NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Sea Box Group to create 20 jobs in Cork after €1 million investment

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 09:26 AM

Twenty jobs are to be created in Cork over the next few years as a company branding itself as "the Amazon for heating supplies" have launched two online e-commerce companies in Ireland

The Sea Box Group, the first websites of their kind to launch in Ireland, will be based in Cork, a statement from the company confirmed.

Managing Director of Sea Box Energy, Patrick Hogan

They will operate as an online shop for tradespeople with educational resources to help with technical information.

Sea Box Group owns Sea Box EMEA, NRG Awareness and Sea Box Energy Commercial. This is part of a major five-year plan for expansion into e-commerce markets for the Sea Box Group with an overall investment of €1 million.

The two websites will be called 'Sea Box Shop' and 'NRG Store'.

It is expected there will be 10,000 products available on both platforms by the end of 2019. Both sites will be selling items in Ireland as well as internationally.

“We are very excited about launching our two new online businesses," said Managing Director of Sea Box Energy, Patrick Hogan.

As a business, we are very committed to developing our business in Cork which means new jobs and investment in the economy. Both businesses will be like the Amazon for heating supplies. This will all be managed out of Cork.

Sea Box Shop will sell online container parts and other related container items. It is expected to have a product line of more than 300 unique items and some patented, never available before items all around the world. NRG Store will be focused on online heating, cooling and energy e-commerce. This website is for both domestic and commercial customers.

The company say that recruitment has already begun for both of these new businesses.


KEYWORDS

Seabox EnergyPatrick HoganCork Jobs

Related Articles

January the most common time for people to look for new jobs, research finds

Danish home retail giant JYSK to open 15 stores

180 science and tech jobs for Kerry in 2019

Tralee in Brexit-related jobs boost

More in this Section

January the most common time for people to look for new jobs, research finds

Radio Kerry buys Clare and Tipp FM as part of expansion plans

ECB interest rate hike likely delayed to mid-2020

Tesco shares boost from Christmas sales in UK


Lifestyle

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart hope 'The Upside' kick-starts a debate about inclusion

Is fidelity old school as - it appears - open relationships become more common?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »