Sea Box Group to create 20 jobs in Cork after €1 million investment

Twenty jobs are to be created in Cork over the next few years as a company branding itself as "the Amazon for heating supplies" have launched two online e-commerce companies in Ireland

The Sea Box Group, the first websites of their kind to launch in Ireland, will be based in Cork, a statement from the company confirmed.

Managing Director of Sea Box Energy, Patrick Hogan

They will operate as an online shop for tradespeople with educational resources to help with technical information.

Sea Box Group owns Sea Box EMEA, NRG Awareness and Sea Box Energy Commercial. This is part of a major five-year plan for expansion into e-commerce markets for the Sea Box Group with an overall investment of €1 million.

The two websites will be called 'Sea Box Shop' and 'NRG Store'.

It is expected there will be 10,000 products available on both platforms by the end of 2019. Both sites will be selling items in Ireland as well as internationally.

“We are very excited about launching our two new online businesses," said Managing Director of Sea Box Energy, Patrick Hogan.

As a business, we are very committed to developing our business in Cork which means new jobs and investment in the economy. Both businesses will be like the Amazon for heating supplies. This will all be managed out of Cork.

Sea Box Shop will sell online container parts and other related container items. It is expected to have a product line of more than 300 unique items and some patented, never available before items all around the world. NRG Store will be focused on online heating, cooling and energy e-commerce. This website is for both domestic and commercial customers.

The company say that recruitment has already begun for both of these new businesses.