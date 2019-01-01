NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Sales of real Christmas trees surpass €22m over festive season

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 11:08 AM

The cash tills rang for Christmas tree growers this festive season as sales surpassed €22m.

The money haul exceeded all expectations due in large part to people turning away from the fake variety and following new trends.

Christy Kavanagh of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers (ICTG) highlighted that the public are “becoming so much more environment conscious and aware of the effects of climate change.

The move away from fake or plastic trees has really taken hold with the public now even buying not only one large one but two or more smaller real trees to place in kitchens or bedrooms.

“Sales have exceeded our expectations this year and has been our best year ever. Sales of more than €22 million have been reached with the final amount still being calculated.

“There is so much more enthusiasm out there now for real trees and the various types available. Next year we are planning to introduce coloured real trees, with colours such as snow white, blue, pink, lilac and psychedelic.

“It’s a trend that has really caught on in the US so we are going to trial them next year. They will obviously be a little more expensive that the regular real tree but we are expecting a demand for them.”

READ MORE: For your investments and savings, big choices lie ahead

Mr Kavanagh also revealed that for the second year, Operation Hurdle, launched by Gardai and the Growers thefts by criminal gangs have been felled completely.

Up until 2017, criminal gangs had successfully plundered numerous farms across the country, snatching more than 2,000 festive trees annually and costing growers up to €100,000.


KEYWORDS

ChristmasChristmas TreeTreeSales

Related Articles

Donate unwanted Christmas presents, charity urges

Mrs Brown's Boys star hits back at critic of Christmas special

The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the St Stephen's Day sales

Strong sales needed for retailers to hit annual targets

More in this Section

Japanese court approves 10-day detention for Nissan’s ex-chairman

Deutsche Bank bullish about future

Irish food and beverage producers set to benefit from new EU regime

Reasons why we’re still seeking that elusive feelgood factor


Lifestyle

5 things to start eating this January

Clarke at the Crawford: Chaste dreams of future husbands

Ten films to see in 2019

Mindful drinking and multifunctional menswear: Experts pick the trends to watch in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »