Report finds warning signs today similar to those ignored before economic crisis

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 07:22 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Ireland's competitiveness is facing significant losses as the economy heats up and the cost of living continues to rise.

A new report finds Ireland still has a competitive economy but warns of challenges to be overcome.

The National Competitiveness Council's annual report finds, despite the turbulence of Brexit negotiations and a less favourable outlook for the global economy, Ireland's economic performance and competitiveness remain strong.

The country's recorded fast growth rates and unemployment continues to drop as the number of people in jobs approaches a record high.

However, a closer look reveals fragilities in the economy.

It is beginning to suffer from capacity issues like rapid house price inflation and traffic congestion.

It has found warning signs like these were ignored prior to the economic crisis and unsustainable growth will lead to a return to boom and bust.


