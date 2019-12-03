News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Profits at luxury Lyrath Estate Hotel jump 67%to €835,000

Profits at luxury Lyrath Estate Hotel jump 67%to €835,000
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 08:39 PM

Pre-tax profits at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny last year increased by 67% to €834,979. Newly-filed accounts for Lyrath Demesne Ltd show revenues increased by 8.5% to €12.7m.

The 139-bedroom luxury hotel set on 170 acres had the growth in revenues and profits under the ownership of businessman Xavier McAuliffe who has made a comeback to the business.

It cost Mr McAuliffe over €25m to buy back the estate from Bank of Scotland-appointed receivers and he has since spent €5m on a major refurbishment of the hotel facilities.

In 2012, Mr McAuliffe was forced out of the business when Bank of Scotland’s receivers took the keys to the luxurious estate on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Mr McAuliffe established the Co Kerry-based Spectra group and is part of the consortium that operates the GoSafe Speed vans for the Garda.

Numbers employed by the hotel company last year declined from 202 to 199 as staff costs increased from €4.7m to €5.14m.

A breakdown of the hotel’s revenues show €4.99m was generated from accommodation while €4.3m was generated from food.

Sales of beverages increased from €1.9m to €2m while the income from the hotel’s spa and leisure club increased to €925,681.

The hotel received €170,017 from function room hire and €192,472 from ‘other income’.

More on this topic

Musgrave clinches acquisition of Drinks IncMusgrave clinches acquisition of Drinks Inc

Food SMEs delay investment because of BrexitFood SMEs delay investment because of Brexit

Seán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant associationSeán FitzPatrick expelled and fined by accountant association

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlookOliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity declineDublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline

UK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new ordersUK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new orders

France threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and ChampagneFrance threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and Champagne

Apple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UKApple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UK


Lifestyle

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

Dry skin often comes down to your genetics but there are ways to stop the tightness and flaking.The Skin Nerd: Dry skin products will make you a soft touch

THE new buzz word in the kitchen is ‘Batch Cooking’.Darina Allen: The freezer can really transform busy people’s lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »