Planning submitted for 416 homes in Dublin with social distancing-friendly areas

A planning application has been submitted for 416 homes, mostly build-to-rent units, for a derelict site on Dublin's South Circular Road.

The application for the Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site is being lodged today by Hines and APG.

Phase one of this development will consist of 404 new apartments, two duplex, three triplex apartments and four houses to be built in five new proposed blocks. All phases will include 10% social housing in line with statutory requirements.

It includes communal areas which have been recently fully re-specified to allow for the integration of social-distancing measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The planned development includes two residents lounges, a gymnasium, a managed concierge area, a co-working space and an internal and external communal area and garden.

A commercial zone is also proposed, to facilitate a choice of restaurant, café or bar as well as shops, health facilities, community and arts spaces and office space. The plan also proposes the construction of a childcare facility and associated play areas.

"Hines and APG have worked closely with Dublin City Council and other stakeholders to develop a detailed design that provides much-needed housing and associated amenities, while respecting the local street pattern and heritage of the area," said Gary Corrigan, Managing Director with Hines Ireland.

This first planning application signals an exciting new chapter for Dublin 8 and for this superbly-located site which lies within walking distance of the city centre, the Luas red line, multiple bus routes and the Grand Canal cycleway.

Pending planning approval, Hines hopes to commence construction in early 2021.