Pinta Consulting has made two key promotions as it adds to the performance-boosting services it offers to its business clients.

Carrie Van Nest has been promoted to associate project manager with Pinta, based in its Cork office.

Carrie Van Nest

She joined the team a year ago, and has been working with clients in Ireland and abroad.

She was previously a senior associate with Ares Management in their Los Angeles office. She holds a BBA in Marketing from SE Oklahoma State University as well as an MBA in Finance, and Sports Management studies from University of Dallas.

Jordyn Fitzgibbon has been promoted to senior associate.

Jordyn Fitzgibbon

She joined Pinta over a year ago and has been worked on global projects. She previously worked with Skriven in California, specialising in graphic design, social media marketing, and online content development for diverse clients. She holds a BA in Communications and a MA in Business Management from Azusa Pacific University in California.

Pinta is a boutique consulting organisation, supporting clients in Ireland and globally in pharma, med device, financial services and manufacturing.