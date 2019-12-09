News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Paddy Box is giving Tayto and Barry’s global reach

Paddy Box is giving Tayto and Barry’s global reach
By Trish Dromey
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:30 AM

A hamper firm is making sure the Irish abroad are never too far away from home, writes Trish Dromey

Although the Paddy Box doesn’t quite have Santa’s delivery range, it has now shipped hampers to 108 countries around the globe, which is pretty good going for a two-year-old start-up.

“We have just added two new countries to our list — the Cook Islands and the British Virgin Islands,” said company founder Mark Loftus, who set out in 2017 to create a modern-style hamper company to supply the Irish abroad with some of the things they miss from home.

His first offering was a “not before your dinner” Paddy Box using a phrase generations of Irish people will remember from their childhood. This contained Tayto crisps, all kinds of Cadbury chocolates, Chivers jelly, Barry’s tea, and several other edible items familiar from childhood days.

“It’s about offering a flavour of Irishness, and about nostalgia,” said Mr Loftus, who decided there was space on the market for a more contemporary, less traditional-style company which uses brown cardboard boxes for its hampers.

The idea came to him when he was shipping out much-missed items to friends who had moved abroad.

“I’d been thinking about it for a few years, but in 2017 I decided to give it a go,” he said.

Carrying out a survey on Facebook, he discovered that Tayto, Ballymaloe Relish, Jacob’s biscuits, Barry’s Tea and Cadbury chocolate were some of the things people missed most.

Using his own funding, Mr Loftus sourced hamper items and cardboard boxes and in November 2017, with assistance from his family, started filling them up at his mother’s kitchen table, while friends helped him create a website.

“It was completely mad — we worked 16-hour days and shipped over 1,200 boxes,” he recalled.

In 2018, he extended his product range, moved out of his mother’s kitchen into a unit in an industrial estate in Ballymun, and took on two full-time staff.

“We have now shipped over 10,000 Paddy Boxes and expect to sell around 2,500 this Christmas,” said Mr Loftus, explaining that six or seven seasonal workers are now busily packing hampers and will continue doing so right up to Christmas week.

“We can deliver to New York next day, to Sydney in three days, and to the rest of the US in two days,” he said, adding that the company ships through DHL and that 95% of its products are sent abroad.

Expecting to see a 30% increase on last year’s sales, Mr Loftus said that advertising on social media is the main means of growing sales and that celebrity mentions, such as the one Una Healy from the Saturdays recently gave The Paddy Box, are always very helpful.

Paddy Box costs range from €59.95 for The Christmas Box — which is the best- seller at this time of the year— down to €49.95 for ‘Not Before your Dinner’, which sells best at other times of the year.

Mr Loftus said Christmas accounts for over 50% of the business but that sales at Easter go quite well too, while birthday boxes sell all year round.

He said he’s been quite astonished to see how far around the world the Irish have travelled.

“We’ve some loyal customers in places like the Cayman Islands, Myanmar, Alaska, and Oman. We also have shipped to New Caledonia in the South Pacific, and to Chile and Peru in South America.”

In October, the company launched ‘The New Mammy Box’, which contains a range of Irish baby products and is also designed as a gift for Irish people living abroad.

As part of plans to increase year-round sales, Mr Loftus said he will be developing new products for the corporate market. Also under consideration for the new year is a move into the provision of gift hampers containing healthy foodstuffs, which will be a whole new departure for the company.

Mr Loftus said he’s been working on getting Paddy Box Brexit-ready and has worked out an arrangement with DHL to ensure the company can continue to send Paddy Boxes to the UK.

Paddy Box

More in this Section

One in three plan to save more money in 2020One in three plan to save more money in 2020

John Daly: The art of making a master investmentJohn Daly: The art of making a master investment

The climate is also changing for financiers and fund managersThe climate is also changing for financiers and fund managers

One in four planning Christmas shopping trip outside state - AAOne in four planning Christmas shopping trip outside state - AA


Lifestyle

Overshadowed by its giant neighbours it may be, but the smallest of the main Blasket islands, Beginish, is no less impressive in its own right.The Islands of Ireland: The miracle of Beginish

‘The days of our years are threescore years and ten — Psalm 90How to tell an animal’s age in a heartbeat

We often hear how nature will do well, even come back from the brink of extinction, if given a chance and some human help.Birds of prey on the rise

In our country we still have places that bear no evidence of disturbance by man, that are in their pristine state and rich with all the elements that feed the spirit and deliver us into the world beyond the skin of the time and circumstances we live in.Unique ambience of Dursey Island under threat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »