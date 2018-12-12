Over 60,000 enter the labour market in in the last year

The total number of people employed in Ireland has reached 2.19 million.

It's after 61,900 extra people entered the labour market here in 2017.

The Education and Skills Minister Joe McHugh has launched SOLAS' National Skills Bulletin, which shows employment growth was particularly strong in construction, accommodation and food, and the education sector.

It also reveals skills shortages were identified across a range of occupations including IT, science, healthcare and construction.

Unemployment also dropped by over 37,000 in the year since 2016 to a level of 6.7% compared to 8.4% in 2016.

- Digital Desk