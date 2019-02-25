Over 4,000 working days lost to strike action in 2018

Over 4,000 were lost to strikes during 2018.
That's a lot fewer than previous years, according to official figures.
Ryanair pilots, Lloyds Pharmacy workers and Tesco staff were some of those who walked off the job last year.
A total of 10 industrial disputes were in progress during 2018 - involving over 1,800 workers.
They were in areas from finance and real estate to transport and storage.
New CSO figures show it cost the state 4,050 days - the lowest level of disruption in 7 years.
In 2017, over 50,000 days were lost because of strike action.