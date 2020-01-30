News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Over 10,000 Mazda cars recalled over safety fears

Over 10,000 Mazda cars recalled over safety fears
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 10:54 AM

More than 10,000 Mazda cars are being recalled over safety fears they may stall unexpectedly.

The models of cars affected are the Mazda CX-5, the Mazda 3 and 6 which were produced between 2012 and 2018.

In total, around 10,470 cars in the Republic of Ireland are being recalled.

It is after it was identified that a build-up of soot may cause the engine to stall.

Mazda Motor Ireland has begun contacting affected vehicle owners.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is advising people to contact Mazda if they believe their car may be impacted.

READ MORE

Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth to step down

More on this topic

Toyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bagsToyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bags

Mercedes looks to entice a new audienceMercedes looks to entice a new audience

Honda Civic: A small engine with a big heartHonda Civic: A small engine with a big heart

Honda and Isuzu to research use of hydrogen fuel cells Honda and Isuzu to research use of hydrogen fuel cells

TOPIC: Motors - News

More in this Section

Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding

50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway

State spent €22 million helping motorists purchase electric cars last yearState spent €22 million helping motorists purchase electric cars last year

Belgian authorities settle part of tax probe into Mike Ashley’s Frasers GroupBelgian authorities settle part of tax probe into Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »