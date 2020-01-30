Over 10,000 Mazda cars recalled over safety fears

More than 10,000 Mazda cars are being recalled over safety fears they may stall unexpectedly.

The models of cars affected are the Mazda CX-5, the Mazda 3 and 6 which were produced between 2012 and 2018.

In total, around 10,470 cars in the Republic of Ireland are being recalled.

It is after it was identified that a build-up of soot may cause the engine to stall.

Mazda Motor Ireland has begun contacting affected vehicle owners.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is advising people to contact Mazda if they believe their car may be impacted.