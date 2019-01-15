One-in-four Irish people unhappy in their job

Over half of Irish workers said they have not applied for a new job because they lacked confidence.

New research by LinkedIn identified self-doubt as one of the main factors holding people back from a new role.

42% of professionals who were lacking confidence thought they didn’t have strong enough experience, while 40% thought that there were better candidates for the role.

File photo.

Of those asked, 40% were apprehensive about leaving their comfort zone.

"Our research shows that sometimes we can be our own worst enemy when it comes to changing jobs.

"While some people are happy and fulfilled in work, those who are not are letting a variety of small factors get in the way of their happiness.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ career, and people should take the time to talk to their friends and peers to get the inspiration they need to pursue a new job.

A quarter of the participants said they are in a role that they are unhappy with or uninspired by. Three-quarters of people unhappy with their previous job said they had been in the role less than a year before they applied for a new job.

Two-thirds of professionals say that a salary increase would tempt them to apply for a new role. This was followed by better benefits like flexible working hours and healthcare (41%) and better work-life balance (41%).

Over half (52%) of professionals agreed they find it hard to motivate themselves to look for a new role after being at work all day. Almost half of workers (45%) also said that they have stayed in a job because they liked their colleagues, despite not enjoying their role.

The research was launched as part of LinkedIn’s new ‘Jobstacles’ campaign to help Irish workers overcome barriers holding them back on their career aspirations in the New Year.