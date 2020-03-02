News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

OECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirus

OECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirus
Tocumen International Airport, Panama, Panama. Photographer Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg.
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:45 PM

The OECD has told world leaders they can’t sit back and let the coronavirus ravage their economies, warning that the world is in “its most precarious position since the global financial crisis”.

In a sign not seen since the 2008 banking collapse, the IMF and World Bank issued a joint statement saying they stood ready to help the world’s poorest nations, as the “human tragedy and economic challenge” of the Covid-19 virus take hold.

In an unusually strong rebuke, the Paris-based OECD, which brings together the world’s richest economies, including Ireland, warned that an already “fragile” world economy was at risk if its worst fears are realised.

Governments of the big economies “cannot afford to wait” and should be planning to support their healthcare systems and their most vulnerable industries.

“The virus is bringing considerable human pain. It is also resulting in significant economic disruption from quarantines, restrictions on travel, factory closures and a sharp decline in many service sector activities,” said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

If its fears materialise, the OECD warned that taking piecemeal action will not work. Governments will need to go much further, as “co-ordinated policy actions across all the major economies would be needed to ensure effective healthcare provision around the world and provide the most effective stimulus to the global economy”.

“Regardless of where the virus spreads, the world economy, previously weakened by persistent trade and political tensions, has already suffered a sharp setback,” said the OECD.

READ MORE

Minister being briefed on coronavirus 'many times a day'; EU risk level up from moderate to high

Its new forecasts project a rapid slowdown in the Chinese economy and for the eurozone “to remain sub-par, at around 1% per annum on average in 2020-21”, as the fallout from the virus hits hard. In Asia and beyond, it notes that Chinese tourists account for a valuable slice of spending.

The OECD outlook for the eurozone and the UK assume some sort of free trade deal for goods is struck, but it added:

“Even if this is implemented smoothly, the higher costs for service exports and non-tariff administrative barriers are likely to weigh on exports and output growth through 2021.”

The warning comes amid speculation that the world’s central banks will act to take concerted action to cut interest rates in the coming days.

However, the effectiveness of further cuts in ECB’s key interest rates, which are already in negative territory, to stimulate the faltering eurozone economy have long been questioned, not least by the ECB president Christine Lagarde herself. She has repeatedly said she wants the largest eurozone economies to spend more to boost demand.

For their part, the IMF and World Bank said global co-operation was “essential” to get ahead of the economic consequences of the virus.

“The IMF and the World Bank Group stand ready to help our member countries address the human tragedy and economic challenge posed by the Covid-19 virus,” they said in a statement.

“We are engaged actively with international institutions and country authorities, with special attention to poor countries where health systems are the weakest and people are most vulnerable.”

READ MORE

Need to protect most at risk from virus says expert

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Honest was the best policy when naming coronavirus schoolIrish Examiner View: Honest was the best policy when naming coronavirus school

Ryanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hitRyanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hit

Need to protect most at risk from virus says expertNeed to protect most at risk from virus says expert

Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risksCoronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Apple to pay up to $500m to settle 'slow iPhones' lawsuitApple to pay up to $500m to settle 'slow iPhones' lawsuit

Twitter shares climb as activist targets CEO DorseyTwitter shares climb as activist targets CEO Dorsey

BMW to launch new battery-car online after Geneva show scrappedBMW to launch new battery-car online after Geneva show scrapped

Greencoat doubles in value after acquiring more wind farmsGreencoat doubles in value after acquiring more wind farms


Lifestyle

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

The Netflix dating show where people meet in the dark has been a huge hit.Love is Blind: Do we judge too much on looks?

Hannah Stephenson consults a daffodil guru to learn the best way to grow this spring favouriteDiscover the secret to daffodil success

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »