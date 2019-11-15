Nimbus ‘Beyond IoT’ conference to expand to China and the US

The Beyond IoT conference, that began in Cork two years ago, is to expand to China and the US.

Led by the Nimbus Research Centre in Cork Institute of Technology, the annual event brings together start-ups, entrepreneurs, and academics to discuss the growing Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

IoT will see the number of devices connected to the internet expand rapidly beyond computers and smartphones to include consumer devices, household appliances, sensors, and machine components.

In January, the third Beyond IoT event will take place in Cork, moving from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the CIT Campus in Bishopstown.

Launching Beyond IoT yesterday, one of the conference’s founders and Nimbus Research Centre manager Richard Linger, said the event will expand to two days and will move further afield in the coming years.

“Our objectives are not just to have Beyond IoT in Cork but we are finalising arrangements with the US and China. Next year, we will definitely have Beyond IoT in China,” he said. “In 2021, we will have three events around the world; one in Europe in Cork; one in China, probably in Shanghai; and one in the US in a location to be determined.”

Mr Linger said key issues that will be discussed at Beyond IoT will include who owns the data that will be generated by billions of devices.

How artificial intelligence will change our lives and security of data from criminals and undesirable governments will also be discussed.

Speakers include Lauren Knausenberger, the director of cyberspace innovation at the US Department of Defense in the Pentagon, and serial entrepreneur Dave Troy, referred to as the man who saved Twitter.

Mr Linger said the objectives of Beyond IoT are to bring an understanding of the global impacts of technology to Ireland from around the globe.

“We also want to help Ireland, indigenous companies, start-ups, and academia understand what is happening around the globe without having to travel to its four corners.”

Beyond IoT, taking place on January 20 and 21, is due to attract up to 600 people. The main event takes place on the first day on the CIT campus with the second day based in the Nimbus Research Centre, where workshops will take place with start-ups.

Microsoft will also have a start-up team at the event to assess and provide support to qualifying companies.