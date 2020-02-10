New talent development award is to be presented at American Chamber annual dinner

The Royal Irish Academy and the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland have jointly announced a new award category which will recognise innovation within talent development in the 2020 US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards.

Since 2015, the US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards have recognised excellence in research innovation, creation, process, and invention by organisations as a result of US Foreign Direct Investment in Ireland.

Exceptional quality

Common to each of the nominated and winning entries for the competition has been the exceptional quality of the talent that each of the participating organisations has demonstrated.

The Innovation in Talent Development Award will focus on how people can impact and be impacted by organisational transformation informed by, or as a result of, innovative research.

Prof Michael Peter Kennedy, President of the RIA

Commenting on the announcement of the new award, Professor Michael Peter Kennedy, president of the Royal Irish Academy, said: “Irish higher education institutes and research centres attract and nurture talent within academia and across industry, with research and expertise at the forefront of that work.

For the Academy, this award presents an opportunity to highlight companies that promote innovative approaches to talent development, and to showcase how they benefit from investing in smart people and an inclusive and supportive corporate culture.

Mark Redmond, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland, said: “To remain a globally competitive destination of choice for inward investment, Ireland needs to attract and retain the best and brightest talent.

"US companies and their partners have been at the forefront of innovation, research, and talent development for many years.

"With these awards we recognise that impact on the FDI landscape in Ireland and beyond.”

The awards will be presented at AmCham’s annual dinner on May 22.

The US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards is sponsored by Ulster Bank and KPMG.