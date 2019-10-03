News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New group aims to put 30,000 hydrogen-powered cars on the road by 2030

New group aims to put 30,000 hydrogen-powered cars on the road by 2030
Mark Teevan, Chairman of Hydrogen Mobility Ireland and Minister Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment at the Hydrogen Mobility Ireland report launch
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 01:07 PM

A new industry group wants to make hydrogen fuel available at filling stations on every main road in the country by 2030.

Hydrogen Mobility Ireland says a network of 76 stations would mean half the population would have one in their town.

Mark Teevan from Toyota Ireland heads up the industry group which hopes the government will put €14 million into the scheme.

He says action to cut carbon emissions in transport is needed sooner rather than later.

"The challenge is to get started since not only is a new infrastructure needed but also the production of a new fuel," said Mr Teevan.

"With Hydrogen Mobility Ireland, we have started the process of coordinating industry’s response to this challenge whilst also planning to align with academic and policy thinking.

"This report is the first output of HMI and leads us to the next part of the challenge which is to implement our findings."

At the launch at Bord Gáis Energy headquarters today, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton said: "The Climate Action Plan, launched earlier this year, commits to over 180 actions across every sector of society to step up our response to the climate challenge.

"These actions were chosen based on an assessment of the least cost, least burden options currently available.

"The plan is a rolling plan, designed to integrate best practice as it emerges and adapt to emerging new technologies.

"I welcome this research as a valuable insight into a potential pathway for the introduction of hydrogen vehicles in Ireland between now and 2030."

In 2017, transport accounted for 39% of Ireland's total greenhouse gasses.

According to Hydrogen Mobility Ireland, hydrogen cars, buses and trucks can be a reality by 2023.

READ MORE

Thomas Cook redundancies expected to cost UK taxpayer £60m

More on this topic

Climate protesters spray fake blood across British Treasury stepsClimate protesters spray fake blood across British Treasury steps

Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentimentsParents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Letter to the Editor: Climate crisis is a result of decades of globalisationLetter to the Editor: Climate crisis is a result of decades of globalisation

Over 600,000 native trees to be planted on unused boglandOver 600,000 native trees to be planted on unused bogland

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Thomas Cook redundancies expected to cost UK taxpayer £60mThomas Cook redundancies expected to cost UK taxpayer £60m

UK recession fears mount after services activity contractsUK recession fears mount after services activity contracts

Cheers as Harland and Wolff workers return to workCheers as Harland and Wolff workers return to work

AIB voluntary severance scheme could see 200 jobs cutAIB voluntary severance scheme could see 200 jobs cut


Lifestyle

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

BONHAMS will offer this large and impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier at its home and interiors sale in Knightsbridge, London, on Tuesday.Crystal clear: Impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier on offer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »