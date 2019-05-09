NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

MyTaxi introduces €5 cancellation fee for customers

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 01:49 PM

MyTaxi has announced it is introducing a €5 cancellation fee for customers.

As part of an update to the company's terms and conditions, customers have been told that they will be charged if they cancel two minutes or more after a driver accepts a job.

The cab-hailing company said it was introducing the fee "to improve the efficiency of our service".

Users who are not at the pick-up address within five minutes of a driver's arrival will also have to pay the €5 fee if the driver cancels the job.

For customers who are paying by cash, if either of the two aforementioned scenarios occur, they will be blocked from using the MyTaxi app after two cancellations until the fees are paid in full.

For new users who have never booked a trip through MyTaxi before, they can cancel a taxi order up to three times without incurring the fee.

The changes will come into effect on May 23.

MyTaxi also said it was introducing a subscription service which allows users to pre-purchase time-limited plans that can be used to avail of discounts on rides.

READ MORE

Ulster Bank to sell off more non-performing loans, CEO says

More on this topic

Average of just five people per journey using new rural bus service

BusConnects tickets likely to cost up to €2.50

Minister for Transport asks NTA to set up office to overlook cycling projects

Dublin and Cork to trial low emission buses

KEYWORDS

MyTaxiCancellation Fee

More in this Section

Debenhams remains in hands of lenders after failed sale process

Over 10,000 new construction workers last year

Apple is Ireland's largest company

Energy firm SSE in UK cuts


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »