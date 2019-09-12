News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Musgrave Group unveils Noel Keeley as new CEO

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Musgrave Group has promoted Noel Keeley, currently managing director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners, as CEO designate.

He will replace current CEO Chris Martin in January 2020.

This follows a recruitment process which began with the announcement earlier this year that Chris Martin would retire from the business.

Musgrave chairman, Nicky Hartery, said: “Noel will bring his vast experience to bear as we build on our Growing Good Business strategy.

"Under Noel’s leadership our wholesale and food service business has become the market leader across the island of Ireland and he has driven the growth of SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland.

"We would like to thank Chris Martin for his leadership over the past 15 years, having firmly established Musgrave as Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and food service company.”

Noel Keeley originally joined Musgrave as group HR director in 2005 before assuming responsibility for the wholesale business in 2010, adding responsibility for Northern Ireland in 2014.

His prior roles include HR vice-president at UCC, and CEO of Keewatin Regional Health Board – Government of Northwest Territories in Canada.

He holds an MBA from Queens University in Canada.

Established in 1876, Musgrave is food retail, wholesale and foodservice group which supports more than 41,000 jobs, in more than 1,400 stores and offices, with combined total retail sales of €5.2 billion.

The group's retail brands include SuperValu, Centra, Daybreak, Donnybrook Fair, MarketPlace, La Rousse Foods, Frank and Honest and Chipmongers.

