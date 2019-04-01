NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
More electric vehicles registered so far this year than in all of 2018

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 03:01 PM

More electric vehicles have been registered in the first three months of this year than all of 2018.

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 1,437 electric vehicles have been registered so far this year.

Meanwhile, the number of new car registrations fell by 5.6% in March, compared to the same month last year.

The number of imported used cars rose by 10% last month.

“There is one positive within the new car market, electric car registrations have now surpassed the total number of electric cars registered for the whole of 2018 and we would expect to see this sector continue to grow,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General Designate.

