Molex Ireland confirms closure of Shannon plant in 2020 with 500 job losses

Update: Molex Ireland has confirmed that it is to close its plant in Shannon with the loss of around 500 jobs.

The multinational firm said it it will close by the end of 2020 in a series of phases.

The company said it comes after it reviewed some of their product lines at the facility which, they said, have insufficient financial returns and growth potential.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “I am bitterly disappointed by today’s news. My immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families at what is a very difficult time for them and for the wider Shannon area.

"I fully appreciate how important large-scale employers like this are to regional areas, which makes this company closure all the more difficult.”

I spoke to the Global CEO of the company today and expressed my deep regret at the decision, particularly given the firm’s long history in Shannon and the role its workers there have had in its success.

"He unfortunately made clear that, while the decision was made very reluctantly, it is irreversible.

“He praised the huge work ethic and dedication of the workers, and explained it was a global decision made on the basis that 75% of the product they manufacture in the Shannon plant is at end of life.

Minister of State Pat Breen also commented on the news.

“As the Minister of State with responsibility for employment, and as an elected representative of Clare, I deeply regret that Molex Ireland has made this decision to close its facility in the County.

I know many of the employees personally and I know how hard they have worked for the firm over many decades. Today’s news is therefore very hard to accept and it is unquestionably a significant blow for Shannon and the wider area.

“While the company has indicated it will not reconsider this decision, the Government will do its utmost to find new employment opportunities for the area.

Earlier: Fears for hundreds of jobs at multinational firm in Clare

There are fears for hundreds of jobs in Co. Clare today.

Staff at Molex Ireland in Shannon have been called to a meeting with management this afternoon.

The US multinational, which makes electronic components for a wide variety of industries including the aerospace, medical and mobile sectors, opened in Shannon in 1971.

It employs more than 400 people there and is one of the biggest employers in the area despite laying off around 100 in 2009 after demand for its products fell.