NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Mincon shares rise on 2018 earnings

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Shares in Mincon, the Shannon-based supplier to the mining and oil industries, rose 3.5% after it hailed “excellent” 2018 earnings.

However, chief executive Joseph Purcell said that trading in 2019 so far “has been fitful and flat”. He said the group plans “to review the overheads that we have built up with a view to improving efficiency”.

Net profit climbed 27% to €13.3m as revenues rose 21% to €117.7m.

Mr Purcell said: “We have ramped up overheads over the last two years, much of it necessary as part of the group build-out and through our acquisitions, and we will spend much of 2019 consolidating our operations, reducing our overheads and moving strongly back into cash generation.

"This is something that we do every couple of years between strong growth periods, and with the roll-out of the large hammers, the construction sales build-out, and the up-coming launch of the Greenhammer systems we have another busy year ahead of us and redeploying our cash shall be central to that.

"Broker Davy said that Mincon has had “a reasonable start to 2019 operationally, and growth will be bolstered by the company’s first major large diameter drilling contract in Asia”.

More on this topic

The past and future trouble with capitalism

Sainsbury’s pledges price cuts to get Asda deal done

Carphone Warehouse hit with £29m fine in UK

Zara-owner shares fall as profit growth slows

More in this Section

Applegreen has €50m to fuel growth on expansion

McDonalds appeals 'Big Mac' ruling - Supermacs boss McDonagh calls it a 'delaying tactic'

Fast food chain, LEON, announces 20 restaurants for Ireland, creating 600 jobs

CEO of Galway Harbour Company resolves action against employer


Lifestyle

Debate: Should you drink in front of your children?

Interiors profile: Senior Designer at DFS Rob Ellis

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »