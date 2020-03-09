News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Men paid 24% more than women in Bank of Ireland

By Aine Kenny
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Men are paid 24.2% more than women in Bank of Ireland as the organisation publishes details of its gender pay gap.

The report highlights the percentage difference between what men and women are paid on average in the organisation, irrespective of roles or levels.

The gap is blamed on the number of men in more senior roles in the bank. Women represented 44% of all senior appointments in 2019 but Bank of Ireland said it is on track to meet their 50:50 representation target by 2021.

"Bank of Ireland has a gender pay gap because we have fewer women in senior roles than men," Group Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said.

“We’re not waiting for legislation before publishing our gender pay gap in Ireland. We want to make progress on this issue, and I’d encourage other companies in Ireland to research their own position and publish their gender pay gap findings."

A range of new measures to encourage fairer progression to senior roles, including enhancements to maternity leave and the promotion of flexible working hours, are also being brought in.

S&P Global also published a report today in relation to gender, which revealed that gains by women in tech companies were most visible on boards, but less so in executive positions.

"Women now occupy less than one-fifth of spots on the boards of directors at tech companies, and the share is lower again for women executives," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Alison Sullivan.

