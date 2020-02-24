News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mastercard to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin in major expansion

By Steve Neville
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 09:51 AM

Mastercard is to create 1,500 jobs as part of a major expansion in Dublin.

The jobs are to be created over the next three to five years, with the company set to grow its European Technology Hub in Dublin.

The company currently employees more than 650 people.

The expansion plans will include Mastercard taking on additional office space at One and Two South County, a newly built campus site in Leopardstown.

The jobs boost is being supported by the IDA who said it "is excellent news and demonstrates a substantial commitment to Ireland".

They will be investing in the likes of artificial intelligence, cyber security and user experience teams.

The recruitment process will seek "talented technologists with strong development and software skills looking to work on impactful, cutting edge technology projects."

"Our Dublin Tech Hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe and beyond, and we’re delighted to be expanding our technology footprint in the city," said Ed McLaughlin, President of Mastercard Operations and Technology.

"Our new campus will help us continue to attract the best and brightest tech talent, so that we stay on the forefront of emerging tech trends and are well positioned to forge the future of digital commerce across the globe."

Commenting on the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "This is excellent news and further proof of Ireland’s place as a global hub for technology.

"The 1,500 jobs being created at Mastercard are high quality, skilled positions, which I’m sure will be much sought after.

"We can never be complacent when it comes to our economy and employment; as a country we must continue to pursue policies which make Ireland attractive to investment and job creation and open to free trade."

Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive at IDA, hailed Ireland as "home to some of the world’s largest payment businesses, including Mastercard."

He added: "This substantial investment and build out of Mastercard’s operations in Dublin is a further strong endorsement of Ireland’s standing in International Technology Services and its offering to companies considering locating here."

The recruitment process is open from today.

