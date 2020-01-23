News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Majella Gallagher assumes lead role with Examiner Group

Majella Gallagher, managing director, Irish Examiner Group.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Majella Gallagher has assumed operational responsibility for the Irish Examiner and The Echo as managing director on an interim basis.

The appointment was announced by Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times, which acquired the Irish Examiner’s group of titles in July 2018.

Ms Gallagher will also retain her current responsibilities as HR Director for the Irish Times and Examiner media groups.

She will report directly to Liam Kavanagh on both sets of management functions.

Majella Gallagher said: “We have exciting plans in the Irish Examiner and The Echo for the year ahead.

These titles occupy a unique position in social, economic and political life in Cork and Munster. Our readers and customers are at the heart of everything we do and they are the key focus of our strategy in 2020.

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to help shape the direction of these titles and to bring the best quality content and service to our existing loyal readership and also to a new and growing audience.”

Ms Gallagher’s appointment is one of a number of internal senior management Irish Examiner promotions announced recently. The changes are part of the group’s managed transition from a print centric business to a digitally focused news publisher.

Michael Sheehan has been promoted to the role of operations director. He was previously finance and operations manager of the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo.

In his new role, Michael oversees the management of all finance, production and operation related functions for the Examiner Group with a specific focus on leading strategy and delivering projects. He joined the company in 2013, having previously worked with Deloitte.

Meanwhile, Tom Fitzpatrick was recently appointed as editor of Irish Examiner. He joined the Examiner in August 2019 as head of editorial development.

From 2017-19, he was editor of Emap’s Construction News, based in London. Tom began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007.

