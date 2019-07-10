LMC Group creating 200 jobs in Tipperary

200 jobs have been created in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The LMC Group is creating the positions at the old Procter & Gamble site, which closed two years ago.

The roles will come on stream with the engineering firm over the next three years.

Local TD Alan Kelly says the investment is significant to the town.

"This is of huge significance and symbolic to the people of Nenagh and surrounds," said Mr Kelly.

"I'm so glad a company like LMC have agreed to come to Nenagh and I believe that they will be there for generations to come."