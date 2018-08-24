LloydsPharmacy agrees pay rises for its staff

LloydsPharmacy has agreed to wage increases for all of its 960 staff.

It follows nationwide strikes by workers last weekend.

The company has also granted guaranteed working hours after staff complained about zero-hour contracts.

The wage increases range from 1.5% to 11% with the average hourly wage of full-time store staff increased to €11.63.

The union that represents LloydsPharmacy workers says strikes planned for tomorrow at 40 stores are going ahead.

Mandate has accused management at the company of spinning the row instead of trying to resolve the dispute.

Mandate says management can stop the strikes if they show respect for workers and engage in meaningful negotiations.