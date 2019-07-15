News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

'Little Trees' car air freshener firm sues Ryanair over alleged trademark infringement

'Little Trees' car air freshener firm sues Ryanair over alleged trademark infringement
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 03:13 PM

The company whose founder created the "Little Trees" car air freshener claims Ryanair had infringed its registered trademark.

Julius Sämann Ltd says the airline used an image for its car rental service which is virtually identical to its Little Trees trademark used for its product the world over as a vehicle air freshener.

The Little Trees air freshener was created in New York, USA, in 1952 by Julius Sämann, a German-Jewish chemist who fled the Nazis.

He had worked in the Canadian pine forests researching the extraction of aromatic oils from pine needles. He got the idea for the air freshener after a conversation with a New York milk truck driver who complained about the smell of spilled milk in his vehicle.

In Commercial Court proceedings, the company, with an address in Switzerland, says the stylised tree image was used by Ryanair in its car rental booking service and contained in emails sent to customers.

It seeks damages or an account of profits in relation to the alleged use of the trademark by Ryanair.

The airline says it has ceased using the image and does not intend to use it again.

READ MORE

Hundreds of complaints to transport authority over clamping without proper warning

However, Julius Sämann Ltd says Ryanair was not prepared to give an undertaking not use it again. Its response was "go away and stop bothering us", Julius Sämann Ltd's counsel Paul Coughlan told the court.

The company, counsel said, was seeking a declaration that the trademark had been infringed. His client did not know how many of the images had been disseminated in emails.

It wanted the court to determine not only that there had been infringement but also to deal with its claim for compensation, he said.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton said "with some reluctance" he was admitting the case to the fast track commercial list as it was a commercial dispute.

He made directions for exchange of papers between the parties and adjourned the matter to later this year.

READ MORE

Brexit remains a challenge despite positive tourism figures

More on this topic

US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrives at court for bail hearingUS financier Jeffrey Epstein arrives at court for bail hearing

Man found guilty of possessing heroin found in base of bed and worth over €1.25mMan found guilty of possessing heroin found in base of bed and worth over €1.25m

Court hears runner followed woman into toilet and sexually assaulted herCourt hears runner followed woman into toilet and sexually assaulted her

Dublin man convicted of 'violent and frenzied' armed robbery of post officeDublin man convicted of 'violent and frenzied' armed robbery of post office

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape miseryNew data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape misery

More Energy Needed in Battle Against E-WasteMore Energy Needed in Battle Against E-Waste

Lufthansa slams Ryanair German growth strategyLufthansa slams Ryanair German growth strategy

Easier to put a man on the moon than it is to save the Earth from climate disasterEasier to put a man on the moon than it is to save the Earth from climate disaster


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »