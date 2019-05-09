Limerick hotel wins AA Hotel of the Year accolade

Adare Manor in Co. Limerick has been named AA Hotel of the Year for 2019.

Castlewood House in Dingle in Co. Kerry has received the Guest Accommodation of the year award.

Other winners include Restaurant of the year at The Earl of Thomond, Dromoland Castle, Co. Clare and Seafield Hotel in Gorey, Co. Wexford, which picked up the Courtesy and Care award.

General Manager of Adare Manor, Paul Heery, said it is a big achievement to celebrate.

Mr Heery said: "It's really down to the guest experience and having wonderful guest experience and keeping the team motivated and sharing the success with them now, we received it today at the hotel.

"There is great excitement and people are really proud of receiving these because it always comes down to the people, the employees.

"The employees are what make Adare Manor."