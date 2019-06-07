Kinsale Living: New range at Kinsale Tile and Interiors Store

Kinsale Tile and Interiors Store have added a new line of exciting products to their interiors range including a new lighting collection, mirrors, tables, sofas, luxury throws and cushions and some beautiful rattan outdoor garden furniture just in time for BBQ season.

Proprietors the O’Mahony family have been in business in Kinsale for 25 years and are well-known for their admirable reputation in the Tile world for innovative design, quality of workmanship and materials, reliable delivery and dedicated after-sales service.

They recently branched into furniture and their sizeable store in Guardwell has been renovated to include new display stands showcasing the really excellent selection of flooring options - tiles, timber flooring, carpets and vinyls – as well as bedroom and bathroom collections and new furniture and accessories to cater for everyone’s taste and budget.

Fiona is delighted to have an interior designer coming on board next month to help clients with their design choices, to discuss colour schemes, colour options, lighting, furniture and to create mood boards for different spaces.

Kinsale Tiles and Interiors Store is long-established as one of the best suppliers in Ireland for flooring and bathroom and bedroom collections. Kinsale Tiles are kept busy with the many new building developments in Kinsale namely Kinsale Manor and Winters Garden.

Beds and mattresses at Kinsale Tiles & Interiors, Guardwell, Kinsale, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Customers can now access everything they need to furnish their homes right here and we can guide them through the design process”, says Fiona. “While we could still do with more room to showcase new products we are really pleased to offer customers a greater choice of interiors.

“We are now also stocking synthetic leisure lawns for small gardens and we have just launched our luxury, affordable garden furniture range which is all sustainable furniture that will last you years of magical summer memories. Our outdoor rattan range includes full dining sets or coffee table and seat sets”.

Beautiful wall and floor tiles are showcased and customers have a choice of ceramic, porcelain, marble and travertine tiles so if you want to tile your conservatory, patio, kitchen, hallway or living quarters just make a call and Kinsale Tiles and Interiors Store will advise what might work best.

The store supplies everything you need for your new bedroom including a choice of mattresses, beds and headboards. And you can order everything you need for your bathroom including toilet, sink, shower tray, doors, enclosures and all the accessories to match. All leading suppliers R2, Matrix, Flair, RT Large, Vitra are represented.

See www.kinsaletiles.com for more information.