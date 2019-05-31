Kinsale Living: Exciting event horizon for summer and autumn

Ailin Quinlan talks to Guny Patel, chairperson of the town’s Chamber of Tourism & Business and owner of the popular Kinari boutique.

“What I love about Kinsale is the way businesses here work together to make things happen,” comments Guny Patel, chairperson of the town’s Chamber of Tourism and Business and owner of the successful Kinari boutique.

Guny, who took over the post from Ciaran Fitzgerald last year - Ciaran continues to work with the Chamber committee - has been working and living in Kinsale since moving here from the UK in 2015.

Guny who has worked in the sales and marketing sector all her life, says she has been deeply impressed by the way local businesses come together to create and implement new initiatives in the town:

“It’s a really positive thing about the town - we all club together and work as a team, which is brilliant.”

She points to the observations of members of the Northern Ireland Hotel Federation earlier this year during a visit to Kinsale:

They commented that they were impressed by the way local businesses work together as a team and constantly come up with new initiatives in terms of both business ideas and charity fundraisers.

And this cannot be denied - in this town, new ideas are constantly on the table.

Like the Dining in Kinsale magazine by the town’s renowned Good Food Circle, which was published in April and copies of which are now available in all hotel rooms, bed and breakfast facilities and guest houses in the town:

“The idea is that people who visit can get a snapshot of the superb eating opportunities offered by members of the town’s Good Food Circle,” says Guny, who reveals that she is currently working on a similar version of the magazine for the town’s retail sector:

“The Shopping in Kinsale magazine will be made available to visitors in all hotel rooms and bed and breakfasts and guesthouses,” she explains, adding that the publication will feature the dozen or so retailers around the town who are cooperating on the initiative. Another thing that members of the Chamber of Tourism and Business excited about, she reveals, is the Future Kinsale project which has been ongoing for the past two years:

“We set up a focus group, and we’re in the process of setting up a Co-op, to look at the town and decide what else we can do to improve the amenities here,” she explains.

This is being done in a very focused way - for example we have looked at issues such as parking, infrastructure and a programme for free wifi.

Some of these plans will be implemented in the next year or two, she explains, while others will be more long term.

Meanwhile the Chamber is also currently working with Failte Ireland to create initiatives to promote the Wild Atlantic Way, of which Kinsale has the advantage of being both the start and end point.

Kieran Fitzgerald, chairman of the Good Food Circle and Liam Edwards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, says Gunyare closely collaborating closely with Failte Ireland on ways to promote the Wild Atlantic Way in Kinsale - ideas include the construction of a Visitor Centre as well as promoting the famous Battle of Kinsale.

And as Guny observes, it’s all about keeping the town’s thriving economy healthy:

“It’s always great to look at what new initiatives can be delivered, because it’s all for the benefit of the town, not just for tourists but also for the local people.

“Kinsale’s economy is strong but it’s strong because of the pro-active nature of our business community and the support of local residents.”

The Good Food Circle is also working with Failte Ireland on Tastes of Ireland, a national programme which seeks to highlight Ireland’s reputation for the production of superb fresh food. It is promoting farm-to-fork and tide-to-table initiatives in key towns around the country. The event, says Guny, will culminate in Kinsale next November. As part of this the town will host a Kid’s Kitchen Takeover, which, she explains, “will involve young children going into Good Food Circle Restaurants,” to be educated about where food comes from and how to cook healthy meals. It’s hoped the initiative will encourage an interest in cooking in the next generation.

Plans to promote history

The Chamber is also working with the OPW and Failte Ireland on ways to directly promote the history and architecture of the town - the tourism potential of the town’s Desmond Castle, for example, is currently being examined:

“We’re looking at a plan for Desmond Castle in the centre of town; it will require extensive renovation,” she said, adding that long-term, the hope would be to provide an interesting and colourful destination for families and for visitors interested in history.

Packed agenda pf great activities on the horizon

In the meantime there’s a packed agenda for the coming months. The 43rd Gourmet Weekend in Kinsale which runs from October 11th to 13th is a hugely popular weekend which kicks off on the Friday with a Champagne Reception and dinner at the Good Food Circle restaurant of your choice. This is followed by the hugely popular -and already completely sold-out - Mad Hatter’s Taste of Kinsale on Saturday October 12th with Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the March Hare escorting guests on a foodie walking tour around the 11 members of Kinsale’s Good Food Circle - Fishy Fishy, The Bulman, The White Lady, Finns Table, The Blue Haven, Actons Hotel, Jim Edwards, The White House, The Trident Hotel, The Supper Club and The Man Friday.

We’re known for our gourmet food and people come from all over the world to Kinsale for the gourmet experience.

“The standard of food here is second to none - and we created that,” she declares.

However Kinsale’s high standard in terms of dining also extends to what Guny describes as the “amazing shopping experience” offered by the town’s boutiques, where she promises, discerning shoppers will “find purchases that cannot be found on the high street!”

“We have some really great shops,” she says, adding that the sterling quality of service provided in local shops is a major asset.

So, given all of this investment, the Chamber is justifiably proud of the fact that it won both the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Towns award last November, and also won the Foodie Town award.

Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland for Bank of Ireland, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Kinsale Chamber of Tourism & Business, Eilis Mannion, Head of Bank of Ireland Cork County, Maeve Dynan, Bank of Ireland, Guny Patel, Chairperson Kinsale Chamber of Tourism & Business, Helen Kelleher, Marketing, Kinsale Chamber and Michael Walsh, Kinsale Chamber who picked up both National and Regional Category Awards plus €13,000 in prize money for investment in the further development of enterprise activity in the town late last year.

“We are very proud of both of these because we were up against strong competition for each of these awards.

In terms of the Bank of Ireland award, for example, we were runners up in 2017. So last year, when we won it, we were so proud to be able to accept the award on behalf of Kinsale.

Shortly after being crowned Irelands No One Foodie Town by the Restaurant Association of Ireland, Kinsale announced a new addition to its Foodie Calendar, Kinsale Restaurant Week, which ran from February 18th to 24th.

Organised by Kinsale Good Food Circle, it was hugely successful, and the offer of a two course menu for €20 each evening for the week, along with the restaurants’ regular A La Carte menus experienced very strong take-up.

“The special incentive of €20 for two courses at eateries run by the 11 members of the Good Food Circle was a sell-out and a great incentive in the quiet months between January and March,” recalls Guney.

The Kinsale Good Food Circle, which was set up in 1976 with an ethos of a rising tide lifts all boats, currently organises two major festivals each year, being the aforementioned Gourmet Festival in October, one of the longest running food festivals in Ireland, as well the hugely successful National Chowder Cook Off in April, where contestants from all over Ireland battle it out to be recognised as making the best Chowder in Ireland - and represent Ireland on the international stage.

One of the things which makes this competition so special is the fact that the public is asked to come and taste each chowder, with up to about 1,000 people voting. The winner truly is the peoples’ choice and what makes this event so special - and which is also why restaurants come back year after year to win the Best Chowder in Ireland and get presented with The Derek Davis Perpetual Trophy.

However this year, the town added some new events to its All-Ireland Chowder Cook-off and Street Food Festival.

The first was a very successful charity fashion show featuring offerings from local boutiques:

“We raised €4,500 for the Kinsale Youth Support services,” says Guny proudly.

Another new addition this year to this popular weekend event was the Wild Atlantic Way Craft Beer and Distillery Festival from 4pm Saturday 6th April 2019 in the Marquee featuring Craft Beers and Craft Spirits from along the Wild Atlantic way with live music. The festival featured a range of independent beers from around West Cork and was hosted by Black’s Brewery and Distillery in Kinsale, and featured a wide range of bands.

“We essentially doubled the number of events and made it into a full festival - and raised money for a very worthy charity at the same time,” says Guny with justifiable pride.

Way to go, Kinsale!