Kelly’s Teneo buys Clare’s Bridge PR

Declan Kelly’s international public relations firm Teneo has bought the Co Clare- based Bridge PR — whose accounts include the Shannon Airport-and-heritage-owner Shannon Group, Limerick local authorities, and the Bon Secours private hospital in Cork.

The acquisition marks the continuing expansion in Ireland of Teneo, which has its global head offices in New York.

It also operates consultancies employing 800 people in Dublin, London, and Brussels, and in other parts of the world.

In Ireland, Teneo is best known as a sponsor of Tipperary GAA, and Mr Kelly, chairman and chief executive of Teneo, which the Tipperary native founded nine years ago, is a brother of the Labour Party’s Alan Kelly TD, who secured re-election last weekend.

The Teneo chief is a former journalist who also served until 2011 as a US economic envoy to the North after his appointment by then US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton.

He shot to international fame earlier this month when a video of him snoozing at the Superbowl went viral.

Bridge PR is led by former journalist Eugene Hogan who will stay with the Killaloe-based firm as it plans to expand its operations in the Mid West.

Mr Hogan who founded Bridge nine years ago is a long time friend of Mr Kelly.

The firm will continue to trade under the Bridge PR name.

Bridge PR’s clients also include Limerick 2030 — the city’s economic regeneration plan — and Shannon Foynes Port Company.

It also works for Atlantic Bridge Ventures, which was previously involved in a funding round of Decawave, the Irish chip maker which was bought out last month.

Mr Hogan, who was also a former journalist, said: “Joining Teneo will enable us to scale our operations and deepen resources for the growing portfolio of clients we have developed over recent years.”

“To have a global leader acquire our business is a very positive validation of what we do, of our client base, and indeed, in our team,” he said in a statement.

“Ireland continues to be an important market for many of the world’s leading companies,” Mr Kelly said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have Eugene and his team join as we continue to expand our service offering to meet client needs,” he said.