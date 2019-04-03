Job of the week: The Peter McVerry Trust

Job:

The Peter McVerry Trust, which works with homeless youths in the Dublin region, is taking applications for its 2019 Graduate Programme to work as graduate residential project or social care workers.

The Trust offers a structured career as well as development path for all successful candidates.

Duties:

You will provide direct support to participants, working with them on their personal plans, helping to access move-on accommodation, planning recreational and group activities, maintaining a safe and healthy-living environment through assigning routine tasks and domestic duties to participants, and mediating disputes. You will also undertake administrative duties.

Qualifications:

You will be studying in final year of the Honours Degree in Social Care/Social Studies or a related discipline.

You should be committed to the Trust’s vision, be passionate about the area of social care, social justice and inclusion and wish to make a positive difference in society.

Applications:

Full details and an application form are available on www.pmvtrust.ie/vacancies. The closing date is April 23.