Janice McConnell appointed Oriel House manager

Oriel House Hotel, in Ballincollig, Co Cork, has appointed Janice McConnell as its general manager.

Part of The Talbot Collection’s Cork-based properties, Oriel House Hotel is a four-star business and leisure hotel and Ballincollig is on the west side of Cork city.

Janice spent 12 years at the hotel, as sales and marketing manager, before leaving in 2017 to become general manager at Midleton Park Hotel, which is also a member of The Talbot Collection.

With 20 years of expertise in the hospitality sector, Janice has also had managerial roles within Jurys Doyle Group plc, focused on business development, training, and mentoring.

Janice holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies and hotel management, from the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology, and a higher diploma, CIPD, from UCC.