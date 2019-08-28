News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Izzy Wheels teams up with Barbie for new collection

By Marita Moloney
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Izzy Wheels, a company which provides customised wheelchair spoke guards, has teamed up with global doll maker Barbie to create a new collection.

The limited-edition covers are inspired by the 60th anniversary of Barbie which the company celebrated this year.

The collaboration comes as the manufacturer launches a new range which features dolls with disabilities, including one that uses a wheelchair and another with a prosthetic leg.

Izzy Wheels teams up with Barbie for new collection

Izzy Wheels was founded by Galway sisters Ailbhe and Izzy Keane in 2016. Ailbhe was inspired to create the bespoke wheel guards by her younger sister who ​was born​ ​with​ ​Spina​ ​Bifida​ ​and​ ​is​ ​paralyzed​ ​from​ the ​waist​ ​down.

What began as a college project during her final year in The National College of Art and Design culminated in the pair being named in Forbes’ prestigious ‘30 Under 30’ list just three years later in 2018.

Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength with a number of collaborations, including the artist Maser, fashion brand Orla Kiely and illustrator Will Bryant.

"Wheels empower wheelchair users to make a statement about themselves, it makes a person's wheelchair into a friendly object rather than something purely functional. Having stylish wheels on your chair that match your outfit or show off your interests immediately addresses the chair and opens conversation," said Izzy.

Having a Barbie in a wheelchair meant so much to me as a little girl, and I love that a whole new generation of kids with disabilities can play with a Barbie that represents them.

"Our mission with Izzy Wheels is to challenge negative associations with wheelchairs and let users celebrate their individuality by personalizing their source of independence. We want to show the world that wheelchairs can be so much more than a medical device, they can be a piece of artistic self- expression," said Ailbhe.

The Barbie collection, designed by four UK-based artists, aims to be “a celebration of championing diversity and self-expression through fashion”, the company said.

The designs can be made to fit any size manual wheelchair and will also be available in miniature versions for the Barbie with Wheelchair doll.

The wheels, priced at €139 per pair, are available on [url=]IzzyWheels.com now[/url].

READ MORE

Irish woman, 69, dies on beach in Malaga

More on this topic

Further softening seen in cars, bars and big store salesFurther softening seen in cars, bars and big store sales

Danish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork storeDanish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork store

Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programmeAround 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme

Ted Baker dumps Debenhams for Next in childrenswear collaborationTed Baker dumps Debenhams for Next in childrenswear collaboration

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit

Manage the student debt loadManage the student debt load

Further softening seen in cars, bars and big store salesFurther softening seen in cars, bars and big store sales

Danish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork storeDanish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork store


Lifestyle

Brenda Mellett, Child Health Programme development officer, Midwest Community HealthcareWorking life: Child Health Programme development officer Brenda Mellett

'Cop yeerselves on — I told ye weren’t getting one,” shouted the woman in front of me at her two small kids earlier, on Parliament Bridge in Cork.Learner Dad: Let’s get them up and harass them out the door, sure what could possibly go wrong?

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »