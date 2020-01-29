News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish trawlers face being locked out of UK waters under new bill

Irish trawlers face being locked out of UK waters under new bill
File image of fishing trawler.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Irish trawlers face being locked out of UK waters under a bill set to be introduced in the British Parliament.

The UK Government's Fisheries Bill includes a legal guarantee that the UK will pull out of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy by the end of the year.

Britain's environment secretary Theresa Villiers has said the bill "takes back control" of British fisheries.

Seán O'Donohue, CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation, said he expects fishing rights to be strongly defended by the EU in trade talks.

He said that he was "confident" that the EU would "sign off on their mandate in February".

It will make it very explicit again that fisheries will have to be negotiated in the context of the wider trade negotiations.

"If that is the case we would expect that there will have to be concessions," he said.

READ MORE

British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

MEPs raise questions on bank relationshipsMEPs raise questions on bank relationships

EU politicians form ‘friendship group’ to build closer UK links ahead of BrexitEU politicians form ‘friendship group’ to build closer UK links ahead of Brexit

Markets jump despite fresh US-China concernsMarkets jump despite fresh US-China concerns

Barry Eichengreen: ECB should vote in favour of transparency to improve trustBarry Eichengreen: ECB should vote in favour of transparency to improve trust

TrawlersIrelandFighingUKUK WatersEUTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Expert calls for public register of mortgages sold to vulturesExpert calls for public register of mortgages sold to vultures

Huawei bosses react to 5G network decision on ‘high-risk vendors’Huawei bosses react to 5G network decision on ‘high-risk vendors’

Ryanair warns of more job losses over 737-Max groundingRyanair warns of more job losses over 737-Max grounding

Greencore to review CEO Coveney's annual pension contribution after shareholder voteGreencore to review CEO Coveney's annual pension contribution after shareholder vote


Lifestyle

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »