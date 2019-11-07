Irish Examiner launches Munster Business Hub

The Irish Examiner has announced the creation of a Munster Business Hub, to enhance its coverage of the issues that matter to the business community.

Current deputy news editor of The Echo, Alan Healy has taken on the role of Munster Business Hub editor.

Alan joined The Echo in March 2008 as a reporter and was named deputy news editor in January 2017.

During that time he has helped to oversee the digital transformation of The Echo as well as working on its successful transition from the Evening Echo to a morning publication.

Alan will oversee development of the Irish Examiner’s commercial and residential property, interiors and farming content, as well as expanding its reach in the Munster business community.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up this new role with the Irish Examiner, a publication I admire greatly and have worked alongside for the past ten years.

“The Munster Business Hub is an exciting new development and I am honoured to be asked to work with an outstanding team of journalists.

“Our goal is to increase the Irish Examiner’s presence in the business community in Cork and in Munster both in print and digital through unrivalled coverage of business, property and farming.”

Alan will report to Head of Editorial Development Tom Fitzpatrick to provide unrivalled coverage of what matters to Munster businesses.

As well as developing weekly property and farming content, Alan will look at new digital products and supporting the Irish Examiner’s growing events business.

Tom Fitzpatrick said: “Alan is an outstanding journalist and colleague who will help us to build on our reputation as Munster’s leading national title. His work at The Echo speaks for itself and he brings with him strong business knowledge and contacts.

“The business community in Munster is a huge focus for us in growing our editorial coverage. As we continue to seek new ways to provide timely and relevant coverage for businesses, this hub will become an integral voice in the wider community.”

Contact Alan Healy at alan.healy@examiner.ie or follow him on Twitter @AlanHealy.

