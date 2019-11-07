News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish Examiner launches Munster Business Hub

Irish Examiner launches Munster Business Hub
Alan Healy, unveiled as editor of the Irish Examiner’s new Munster Business Hub.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 05:02 PM

The Irish Examiner has announced the creation of a Munster Business Hub, to enhance its coverage of the issues that matter to the business community.

Current deputy news editor of The Echo, Alan Healy has taken on the role of Munster Business Hub editor.

Alan joined The Echo in March 2008 as a reporter and was named deputy news editor in January 2017.

During that time he has helped to oversee the digital transformation of The Echo as well as working on its successful transition from the Evening Echo to a morning publication.

Alan will oversee development of the Irish Examiner’s commercial and residential property, interiors and farming content, as well as expanding its reach in the Munster business community.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up this new role with the Irish Examiner, a publication I admire greatly and have worked alongside for the past ten years.

“The Munster Business Hub is an exciting new development and I am honoured to be asked to work with an outstanding team of journalists.

“Our goal is to increase the Irish Examiner’s presence in the business community in Cork and in Munster both in print and digital through unrivalled coverage of business, property and farming.”

Alan will report to Head of Editorial Development Tom Fitzpatrick to provide unrivalled coverage of what matters to Munster businesses.

As well as developing weekly property and farming content, Alan will look at new digital products and supporting the Irish Examiner’s growing events business.

Tom Fitzpatrick said: “Alan is an outstanding journalist and colleague who will help us to build on our reputation as Munster’s leading national title. His work at The Echo speaks for itself and he brings with him strong business knowledge and contacts.

“The business community in Munster is a huge focus for us in growing our editorial coverage. As we continue to seek new ways to provide timely and relevant coverage for businesses, this hub will become an integral voice in the wider community.”

Contact Alan Healy at alan.healy@examiner.ie or follow him on Twitter @AlanHealy.

[readmore]962484[/readmore

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Building firms oppose travel allowance in pay planBuilding firms oppose travel allowance in pay plan

Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’

Ryanair shares rise amid reports of groundingsRyanair shares rise amid reports of groundings

Kerry Group shares rise almost 3% on earnings outlookKerry Group shares rise almost 3% on earnings outlook


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

The duo behind destination decor brand Rockett St George have delved into colour in their new book. Gabrielle Fagan takes a look.How to work colour in your home – according to the interior design addicts behind Rockett St George

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »