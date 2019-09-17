Ireland's steadily growing reputation as a global leader in internet security

Joe Dermody looks at a selection of cyber security companies which IDA Ireland has helped establish in Ireland

Ireland is developing a reputation as a global leader in internet security, home to many of the world's leading companies in the sector and with expertise across a rapidly evolving skillsets.

The sector currently employs more than 6,000 people, with graduates typically starting on €35/40k salaries.

Globally, the sector will be valued at €250bn within five years, rapidly evolving to tackle the €600bn which high tech crime is costing companies around the world.

With its strongest hubs in Dublin, Cork and Galway, Ireland is already home to the global companies like Intel Security, Trend Micro, Sentire, IBM, Dell/EMC, VMWare, Malwarebytes, Alienvault, QualComm and countless others.

Meanwhile, thriving homegrown companies include Integrity360, Trustev, Smarttech and Ward Solutions. Most of the companies in this sector have signed up to Cyber Ireland, the CIT-based umbrella body which represents and promotes Ireland's cyber security sector globally.

In terms of the bodies governing national interests, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is the operational side of the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment. To date, the NCSC has focused on developing capacity and engaging with national and international stakeholders around securing systems and responding to incidents.

The NCSC encompasses the State's national/governmental Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT-IE). CSIRT-IE is seeking international recognition with respected peers in the respective government and national CSIRT communities so that it can effectively undertake its work on situational awareness and incident response. CSIRT-IE is initially focusing on the State sector and acts as a national point of contact.

Here are just a few examples of companies in this sector which have engaged with IDA Ireland to establish an Irish operation in recent years.

ReliaQuest

In December 2018, US cyber security company ReliaQuest unveiled plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years for security engineers, analysts and content developers.

The office in Leopardstown, Dublin, is ReliaQuest's first office location outside of the United States. The company helps enterprise security teams rethink their reliance to any one technology, automate security outcomes, and elevate the security team within the enterprise.

Staff celebrate the formal opening of ReliaQuest's office in Leopardstown, Dublin.

ReliaQuest leverages a discipline called Security Model Management to help organisations configure consistent security models that evolve over time. By combining existing tools and technologies with ReliaQuest’s proprietary technology, people, and process, it transforms organizations into their own security platforms.

Forcepoint

Matt Moynahan, CEO Forcepoint, and the then Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn, opening the company's Cork offices. THIS PIC IS IN ARCHIVE ALSO / I.E. HIGHER RES.

In March 2019, Austin, Texas-based cyber security firm Forcepoint moved to its permanent office for its Center of Excellence in Cork. The investment, supported by IDA Ireland, is focused on new product development in the cloud and endpoint cybersecurity technology space.

Since it first formally launched its Irish operation in 2018, Forcepoint Cork has been steadily recruiting software engineers and product managers, with plans to add up to 100 more heads in these areas during 2019. The permanent Cork City-based office is located in a purpose-built new building, 85 South Mall. The investment runs across three years, having started in Q1 2018 when the first Forcepoint Cork office opened.

Forcepoint helps transform its clients' digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risks posed by individual users and machines. The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries.

SkOUT Secure Intelligence

In July 2018, SkOUT Secure Intelligence opened its EMEA HQ in Portlaoise, Co Laois. The US-based company, founded by Irish entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe, combines a proprietary blend of cloud-based technologies and data analytics with extensive customer service, to offer easy-to-use and affordable cyber security for businesses.

Most importantly, SkOUT focuses on personal communication to make security technology accessible to non-experts. SkOUT launched with 30 high-value jobs at its Portlaoise operation, and has steadily grown as it expands its client base throughout Europe. Staff functions in Portlaoise are divided between management, sales and business development, engineering and technical support.

SkOUT’s current management team consists of executives from Global Fortune 1000 companies such as Nokia, Blackstone, Scholastic, Conde Nast and Citi Group, as well as team members from various US government agencies such as the US Cyber Command, the NSA, the FBI and Airforce Intelligence.

Keeper Security

In December 2017, password manager and secure digital vault Keeper Security Inc opened its first European office at 9 Parliament Street, Cork. The office provides local management, enterprise sales and engineering support for Keeper’s growing EMEA business customer base.

The team includes roles such as sales director, office manager, training and pre-sales engineer, and sales representatives to support the UK, Ireland, Northern Europe, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Middle East. The Cork office has grown steadily over the past two years.

Passwords represent a major security risk to business. With Keeper, employees have on-demand access to encrypted passwords, websites and applications, increasing their productivity securely. Keeper's password management tool works as a digital vault to store an organisation’s most sensitive digital assets.

Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Keeper partners with global OEMs and mobile operators to preload Keeper on smartphones and tablets.