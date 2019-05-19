NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Investment fund with stake in country's toll roads may buy into Ringsend incinerator

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 03:23 PM

A Dutch investment fund with shares in toll roads across the country is set to take a stake in the Ringsend incinerator in Dublin.

The move was approved by European competition authorities earlier this month.

DIF Management part-owns the M50 toll and the Eastlink, along with stakes in toll roads across the national motorway network.

The Sunday Times reports the Dutch firm has now signalled its interest in buying into the Ringsend incinerator.

It was opened in 2017 after years of controversy and planning appeals, operated by the American waste management company Covanta.

Australian investment bank Macquarie bought a 50% share the same year, but now it is planning to sell some of it off.

The plant burned 279,000 tonnes of refuse last year and posted a loss of €49m.

RingsendincineratorPoolbeg

