Intel donates €500,000 to Irish charities in support of Covid-19 efforts

The multinational has made donations in communities where it has a significant business presence. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Intel has announced a €500,000 donation towards charities to support coronavirus relief and recovery efforts.

The Intel Foundation is making contributions where the company has a significant presence.

The company also announced a donation matching campaign with their employees. The American tech company will match contributions made by their employees to named charities: CMRF Crumlin, ALONE and Jigsaw.

The company will release the identities of charities benefitting from these donations in the coming days.

Intel has also donated 100,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Ireland's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The masks, gloves and other gear will go to the HSE for frontline healthcare workers.

The company also made a donation to Leixlip's Meals on Wheels organisation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Intel said: "We continue to work closely with organisations in our local community to support them through this challenging time and help them to deliver vital services.

"One example of local support is to the Leixlip Meals on Wheels organisation. One of the specific challenges that the group has at this time is how to continue to provide the service for elderly and vulnerable members of the community who are reliant on the meals.

"We made a donation to help ensure that they could continue their vital work over the coming weeks – we hope that small gestures such as this will be of practical support to our local community at this challenging time."

