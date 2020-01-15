News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

IDA warning after five years of regional growth

IDA warning after five years of regional growth
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 07:50 PM

Investments in IDA-supported companies in the south east have risen by 86% over the past five years, while those in the south west region rose by 37%, the state agency said.

It follows the publication last week of national figures that show record total employment from overseas-owned companies standing at 245,096.

Of the 250 investments made by overseas firms in Ireland last year, 157 were from North America, 65 from the rest of Europe, and 28 from growth markets.

The IDA yesterday released figures for the south west and south east regions, saying that both had seen a significant increase in investment over the past five years.

There are now 202 IDA- client companies in the south west region covering Cork and Kerry, employing 42,847 people.

Ray O’Connor, regional business development manager for the south west region, said that they set out to achieve a 30% to 40% uplift in investments for all regional locations outside Dublin.

“We have achieved that in every region and here in the south west, IDA Ireland has delivered a 37% overall uplift on investments over our previous strategy,” he said.

The IDA pointed to investments in companies such as JRI America in Kerry, which announced plans to expand its technology centre in Tralee and double its workforce over the next five years.

DePuy Synthes announced a €36m investment in Ringaskiddy and Stryker announced a €200m investment.

The south east region, comprising Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and South Tipperary now has 78 IDA client companies employing 15,837 people.

Investments announced in 2019 included Allstate Sales Group who announced the establishment of their software development and CAD support centre in Waterford creating 100 jobs.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said they were optimistic about the pipeline for regions in the first half of 2020.

However, he warned of a possible economic correction in key markets over the next five years along with continued trade tensions and subdued global economic growth.

READ MORE

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

More on this topic

IDA sees 'significant downside risks' to growth targets this decadeIDA sees 'significant downside risks' to growth targets this decade

IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'

Minister reveals 30 employees at IDA earn more than €100,000Minister reveals 30 employees at IDA earn more than €100,000

Counting the benefits and costs of IDA firmsCounting the benefits and costs of IDA firms

TOPIC: IDA

More in this Section

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

Soaring gold price leads to a refining boomSoaring gold price leads to a refining boom

German GDP growth slow; Weakest expansion rate since 2013German GDP growth slow; Weakest expansion rate since 2013

Whiddy oil terminal owner to put the strategic facility up for saleWhiddy oil terminal owner to put the strategic facility up for sale


Lifestyle

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

For activist, Martha Farrell, the impact of climate change on the Maharees tombolo is indicative of a global crisis.‘We have 12 years before runaway climate change’

How can we help our children to be happy, asks Richard Hogan.Face off: Don’t compare your child to others

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »