News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

IDA sees 'significant downside risks' to growth targets this decade

IDA sees 'significant downside risks' to growth targets this decade
CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan.
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:10 PM

The IDA is likely to face much more pressure in attracting inward foreign investment in the next few years, with its chief executive saying "significant downside risks" will exist over its next five-year strategic cycle.

The agency is due to launch its strategy for the next five years, up to the end of 2024, during the first quarter of this year and chief executive Martin Shanahan said its next set of investment and job targets will face challenges from subdued global economic growth, international trade tensions, economic corrections in key source markets, rising protectionism, higher living and business costs, and a tighter labour market.

He also said that, while Ireland continues to punch above its weight, competition for investment from Mediterranean and Eastern European countries is increasing.

That said, Mr Shanahan said he expects momentum from a strong 2019 to continue into this year, with a strong first half to 2020 likely and a "reasonable" outlook for the full year probable.

The IDA's 2019 figures show record total employment from overseas-owned companies standing at 245,096.

A slightly lower annual net jobs gain - of 13,867 - was balanced out by a drop of nearly 1,000 in the number of job losses during the year.

Of the 250 investments made by overseas firms in Ireland last year, 157 were from North America, with 65 from the rest of Europe and 28 from growth markets.

But, the IDA's policy of limiting its inward investment over-reliance on North America is beginning to bear fruit, with 37% of investment coming from outside of North America last year, up from 30% in 2018.

To date, Ireland has attracted 90 investments and 5,500 jobs from companies having to relocate due to Brexit.

Mr Shanahan said any further wave is unlikely until it is clear what relationship the UK will have with the EU beyond the end of 2020.

In the last five years, the IDA achieved double its target for 35,000 net new jobs and comfortably beat its aim for total overseas investment-related employment of 209,000.

Mr Shanahan said the agency is "absolutely committed to regional development" and that the regions will be "at the absolute centre" of the IDA's new five-year plan.

Nearly 76,000 IDA-related jobs were created outside of Dublin in the past five years, with every region hitting its 30%-40% investment increase target.

In order for us to continue to grow FDI in the regions we need delivery on what the Government has committed to and funded for...We need to see infrastructure that was committed to executed on and delivered.

On further OECD international tax rule proposals, Mr Shanahan said Ireland has no need to be fearful and that a consensus on tax rules could benefit all countries in that they will be clear on what the playing field looks like.

He said there has been no indication that potential investors are thinking differently on Ireland due to tax proposals.

READ MORE

Abu Dhabi fund cuts stake in Italy's UniCredit bank

More on this topic

IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'IDA insists it is 'committed to regional investment spread'

Minister reveals 30 employees at IDA earn more than €100,000Minister reveals 30 employees at IDA earn more than €100,000

Counting the benefits and costs of IDA firmsCounting the benefits and costs of IDA firms

Majority of sites owned by IDA are lying idleMajority of sites owned by IDA are lying idle

IDA IrelandJobsInvestmentPlanTOPIC: IDA

More in this Section

Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential

Hays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadiesHays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadies

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regionsBusiness Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city


Lifestyle

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the eclectic list of nominees reflecting the rude health of music in this country at the moment.Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2019 announced

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »