Ibec welcomes steps to reduce waiting times for employment permits

Ibec is welcoming steps to reduce the waiting times for employment permits.

The business group says it will help to tackle labour shortages.

Ibec believes it is critical to have a fully functioning and responsive Employment Permit system.

It says it can promote Ireland as an attractive destination for the skills we need from outside the country.

It says given the fast paced, changing global business model, education and training can't meet all demands.

It is welcoming the introduction of measures to reduce the current waiting times for employment permits.

The business body says as we reach full employment, the ability to enable future growth depends on how well we address labour shortages, and respond to shifts from the changing economic conditions facing different sectors.

