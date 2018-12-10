NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ibec welcomes steps to reduce waiting times for employment permits

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 06:45 AM

Ibec is welcoming steps to reduce the waiting times for employment permits.

The business group says it will help to tackle labour shortages.

Ibec believes it is critical to have a fully functioning and responsive Employment Permit system.

It says it can promote Ireland as an attractive destination for the skills we need from outside the country.

It says given the fast paced, changing global business model, education and training can't meet all demands.

It is welcoming the introduction of measures to reduce the current waiting times for employment permits.

The business body says as we reach full employment, the ability to enable future growth depends on how well we address labour shortages, and respond to shifts from the changing economic conditions facing different sectors.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

IbecEmploymentLabour

Related Articles

Ibec warns on growth as construction cools

Call for career guidance overhaul

More in this Section

Instead of hiding under the covers, seek solutions

Ex-manager at Irish Nationwide Building Society disqualified for breaching financial services law

Detention extended for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

18 artists receive €360,000 in Next Generation bursaries


Lifestyle

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has kidney dysplasia: What to know about the condition

5 Christmas foods that go back further than you think – and 1 that doesn’t

Strictly Come Dancing: 7 backstage beauty secrets from Tess Daly’s make-up artist

Christmas visitors, log fires and central heating overload – how will your houseplants survive?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »