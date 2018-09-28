Human+Kind’s €4m deal with Wyndham

By Joe Dermody

Human+Kind skincare brand has teamed up with Hunter Amenities to launch its first line of hospitality amenities for hotels, airlines, and other travel and leisure clients.

Human+Kind, which is based in Cork, and Hunter Amenities have already secured a first deal worth US$4.5m (€4m) in a three-year distribution deal with the Wyndham Hotel Group in their Wyndham Garden Hotel brand.

Human+Kind’s natural, chemical-free, environmental product alternatives are sold globally in high street retailers, pharmacy and online sales. The Hotel Amenities range is an extension into a very significant new market.

H+K co-founder Jeroen Proos.

Human+Kind’s hotel amenity partner, Hunter Amenities, will manufacture and supply the brand globally under licence. Human+Kind’s hotel range is distributed in more than 120 Wyndham Garden hotels, primarily in the US market.

Human+Kind chief executive, Jeremy Smith, said: “Our partnership with Hunter Amenities will allow us to bring the values of our brand to a whole new audience around the world.”

The range is entirely vegan and features 30ml sizes of bath and shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. All of the products are free from harmful chemicals, with no animal testing.

H+K co-founder Jeroen Proos said: “We are proud to be launching a Vegan Hotel Amenity Range as it marks a really significant point in the growth of our business.”

Catering supplier Hugh Jordan & Co is the distribution partner for Human+Kind’s hotel amenity range for the island of Ireland. Hugh Jordan’s MD, Conor McKenna, said: “Human+Kind is a well-known brand in many countries, including Ireland, and we are very proud to partner and build the brand in the hospitality sector in Ireland.”