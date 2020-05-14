News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

House prices to slide 12% this year as transactions dry up in Covid-19 hit market

House prices to slide 12% this year as transactions dry up in Covid-19 hit market
File photo
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 04:55 PM

House prices will fall 12% this year amid the Covid-19 crisis before staging some sort of recovery in 2021, the chief executive of KBC Bank Ireland Peter Roebben has said.

KBC Bank is the first major mortgage lender in Ireland to acknowledge that the sudden crash that left almost 1.3 million people unemployed or laid off and needing an emergency payment is having across the economy.

KBC Bank’s drop of 12% in prices would be worse than in 2008 when prices fell almost 7%, according to CSO figures. In 2009, prices tumbled by 19% and continued to fall sharply in each of the following three years.

The bank provided two alternative outcomes to its central projection of a 12% fall in house prices this year and an 8% rise in prices in 2021 -- one which is more pessimistic and the other which is more upbeat. 

Under the pessimistic outcome, Irish house prices slide 20% this year and fall again by 5% in 2021.

Its optimistic scenario sees house prices falling by 6% this year, rising by 5% in 2021, and by 4% in 2022.

Mr Roebben told the Irish Examiner said that with transactions drying up that house prices will inevitably fall.

He said that mortgage interest rates would unlikely fall, however, because lenders are facing tough pressures on income and will have to take account of loan impairment costs too.

“In any case the market is going to be subdued this year and the number of transactions will be lower than planned,” he said. 

We believe that the extreme peak we see now will settle.

Before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, KBC Ireland posted a net profit of €12m. “We were having a grand first quarter and were on track,” he said.

“It will be the first significant moment” he said, referring to the end of the first three-month payment break. The bank has applied 6,900 payment breaks so far, though some customers have resumed paying.

The economic crisis also overshadowed a major launch this week of its long-promised pensions and assurance products in Ireland. The decision to go ahead showed “a real” commitment of the Belgian-based group to the Irish market, he said. 

In its update also published yesterday, rival mortgage bank Permanent TSB, which is 75%-owned by the Government, didn’t provide projections for house prices, although it said that new lending this year could be as much as half the €1.7bn it advanced in 2019.

Permanent TSB has provided around 10,000 payment breaks and announced a €50m impairment charge for the first half of the year

More on this topic

17% rise in new homes so far this year; apartments up 75%17% rise in new homes so far this year; apartments up 75%

Housing charity sees 28% rise in cases since start of Covid-19Housing charity sees 28% rise in cases since start of Covid-19

Boyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housingBoyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housing

Go-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in HowthGo-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in Howth


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Bank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customersBank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customers

44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey

WH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chainsWH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chains

SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talksSIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »