Here are the best pubs and hotels in Ireland to get a roast

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:48 AM

The overall winners of the Knorr Professional Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 competition have been announced.

The title for the best pub roast goes to Griffin’s Bar in Clifden, Co Galway, while the Limerick Strand Hotel won the best hotel roast in this year’s hotly contested competition.

Previously known as the Great Carvery of the Year competition, Ireland’s Great Roast is considered one of the top culinary competitions on the island of Ireland.

Jim Reeves, Customer Director at Unilever Food Solutions made a surprise visit to the two venues to congratulate them on their success.

He said: “Once again this year the standard of the food served was fantastic but the two winners were exceptional.

"I believe these awards are important in recognising the work and effort that goes into sourcing top quality ingredients and preparing and serving delicious food every day. It’s a huge credit to the venues’ management, chef and serve teams that they are acknowledged with this win.”

Stephen O’Connor, General Manager from Limerick Strand Hotel, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win the overall award for Ireland’s Great Roast and massive credit goes to Tom and our culinary team who go to great effort to ensure we consistently provide an outstanding menu for our customers.”

David Griffin from Griffins Bar was “incredibly happy and proud” of the win and went on to say “Griffin’s is Clifden’s oldest continuously family-owned pub, and it is said that we serve the finest pint of Guinness in town. And now we have the greatest pub roast now as well.”

