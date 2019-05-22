Greyhound Group set to create 100 new jobs

One of the country's largest waste companies is to create 100 new jobs over the next year.

Greyhound Group says it is ramping up its commercial division and waste processing arms in response to the growing economy.

The new jobs will be across its sales, marketing, operations and administration departments.

It will bring the companies total workforce throughout Ireland to 600.

Greyhound Group operates over 50 vehicles servicing more than 120,000 customers throughout Dublin, according to the firm's website.