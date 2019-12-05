Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

Innovative forestry software company Treemetrics has rolled out an innovative new forestry app, HarvestSync, at the launch of its global headquarters in Cork.

The HarvestSync app will allow forestry owners to instantly see exactly what is being cut, where it is being cut and how much product they are cutting.

Forestry owners will also be able to analyse log production within specific date and time ranges and integrate harvest inventory data to make better predictions.

The company, whose clients include Coillte, the World Bank Group and the European Space Agency, also has plans to significantly increase its workforce in the next 12 to 18 months as it aims to build its revenues from €1m to €40m by the end of 2022.

The company’s ambitious growth projections are in line with research conducted by the United Nations, which projects global demand for forestry products to double by 2040.

Around 30% of the earth’s land mass comprises of forests, the same amount as for agricultural land and annually the global forestry products industry is worth over $450bn (c.€410bn).

At the Cork office launch, Treemetrics co-founder Enda Keane said:

Moving to this larger office premises, as well as opening satellite offices in Naas, Co Kildare and London, will facilitate the expansion we are planning in the coming year and beyond, which will allow us to better support our growing list of international clients.

"2020 will be about rapid client acquisition and scaling our platform,” said Mr Keane.

“Increasing amounts of relevant data from multiple sources, such as earth observation, drone, ground-based lidar, traditional inventory and harvesting machines can now be processed and analysed in real-time for clients. This means they make informed decisions to reduce costs, increase efficiency and product recovery and therefore maintain and increase profitability.”

Mr Keane also alluded to the inevitability of Treemetrics opening in-market offices in key target regions, such as North and South America, as well as, pending announcements regarding partnership agreements in Oceania.

An Tánaiste, Mr Simon Coveney, TD, Minster for Foreign Affairs and Trade, was guest of honour at the Cork event. He unveiled a commerative plaque and also launched the new app, which is designed to make the forest industry more efficient and sustainable.

The HarvestSync app enables automated collection and transmission of key production data from machines working in forests around the world.

Treemetrics now sets into 2020 ready to leverage its excellent reputation and brand recognition in the forest industry and to grow the business in both traditional and also new markets.

Minister Coveney said: “Forests are the lungs of the earth and we know from many recent scientific sources that forestry has a huge and varied role to play in the mitigation of Climate Change.

This is one of the great challenges facing mankind and the use of technology, such as that pioneered by Treemetrics, is essential in optimising the use of forests as a source of sustainable building products, carbon sequestration and water course protection, to name but a few of the well-documented benefits of forestry.

“I have learned from speaking with the founders that Treemetrics is pursuing many more industry-leading technology developments and the mounting of lidar sensors on harvesting machines will be of particular benefit to the global forest industry."