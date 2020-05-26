Government urged to intervene to save Debenhams workers jobs

The Government is being urged to intervene to save the jobs of Debenhams workers.

According to People Before Profit TD Mick Barry, it would cost the State about €19m to save the 2,000 jobs lost after the company folded last month.

He said that if Bank of Ireland, which part-owns the company, were to pay corporation tax at 12.5%, the government would have raised €95m last year, five times more than is needed to save the jobs.

Debenhams shop steward Jane Crowe says the workers will stage protests outside Bank of Ireland branches across the country today at midday.

She says the company still won't pay them redundancy.

"We’re not asking for a substantial redundancy. Just the most recent one that was agreed with our union," she said.

“And that’s the two week statutory, plus the two weeks. So it’s not a huge amount.

“I’m 24 years with the company and it still wouldn’t come to a huge amount.”