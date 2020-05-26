News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Government urged to intervene to save Debenhams workers jobs

Government urged to intervene to save Debenhams workers jobs
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 07:17 AM

The Government is being urged to intervene to save the jobs of Debenhams workers.

According to People Before Profit TD Mick Barry, it would cost the State about €19m to save the 2,000 jobs lost after the company folded last month.

He said that if Bank of Ireland, which part-owns the company, were to pay corporation tax at 12.5%, the government would have raised €95m last year, five times more than is needed to save the jobs.

Debenhams shop steward Jane Crowe says the workers will stage protests outside Bank of Ireland branches across the country today at midday.

She says the company still won't pay them redundancy.

"We’re not asking for a substantial redundancy. Just the most recent one that was agreed with our union," she said.

“And that’s the two week statutory, plus the two weeks. So it’s not a huge amount.

“I’m 24 years with the company and it still wouldn’t come to a huge amount.”

READ MORE

No Covid-19 related deaths reported for the first time in 65 days

More on this topic

Burberry boss says it will ‘take time to heal’ after virus hammers salesBurberry boss says it will ‘take time to heal’ after virus hammers sales

Applegreen's UK business to reopen food chains next monthApplegreen's UK business to reopen food chains next month

M&S to review all operations as profits slideM&S to review all operations as profits slide

Musgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vitalMusgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vital


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Berlin to take 20% stake in €9bn bailout of Lufthansa as airline struggles amid Covid-19 travel falloutBerlin to take 20% stake in €9bn bailout of Lufthansa as airline struggles amid Covid-19 travel fallout

Ictu head Patricia King warns Paschal Donohoe against cutting €350 pandemic paymentIctu head Patricia King warns Paschal Donohoe against cutting €350 pandemic payment

Engineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economyEngineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economy

Office supply wholesaler Spicers Ireland is rescued from liquidationOffice supply wholesaler Spicers Ireland is rescued from liquidation


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »